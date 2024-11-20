Expert Outlook: Estee Lauder Cos Through The Eyes Of 25 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 25 analysts have published ratings on Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 15 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 14 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Estee Lauder Cos and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $96.16, accompanied by a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. A decline of 13.02% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Estee Lauder Cos is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $70.00 $95.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $75.00 $98.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $75.00 $100.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $70.00 $95.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $100.00 $131.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $100.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $75.00 $100.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $75.00 $100.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Buy $81.00 $130.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $76.00 $105.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $74.00 $113.00 Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $72.00 - Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $80.00 $105.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Announces Hold $125.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $105.00 $105.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $105.00 $105.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $113.00 $105.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $122.00 $114.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Neutral $95.00 - Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Estee Lauder Cos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Estee Lauder Cos's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Estee Lauder Cos's Background

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Estee Lauder Cos: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Estee Lauder Cos's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -4.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Estee Lauder Cos's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

