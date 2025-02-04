Expert Outlook: Essential Props Realty Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $36.16, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.81% increase from the previous average price target of $34.50.

The perception of Essential Props Realty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $36.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $35.94 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $38.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $33.00 $32.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Outperform $35.00 $31.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is an internally managed real estate company acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Essential Props Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.79% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essential Props Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 41.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essential Props Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Essential Props Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

