Expert Outlook: EQT Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of EQT (NYSE:EQT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for EQT, presenting an average target of $58.09, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Marking an increase of 11.01%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $52.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of EQT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Overweight $65.00 - Leo Mariani Roth Capital Announces Buy $69.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $63.00 $59.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $64.00 $54.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $35.00 $36.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $54.00 $55.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $57.00 $59.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $57.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EQT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EQT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EQT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of EQT's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EQT analyst ratings.

Get to Know EQT Better

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

EQT's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining EQT's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 85.24% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EQT's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.01%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EQT's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EQT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EQT

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jun 2025 Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EQT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.