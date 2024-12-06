Expert Outlook: EPAM Sys Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $258.89, a high estimate of $295.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.35% increase from the previous average price target of $230.44.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of EPAM Sys by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $295.00 $235.00 Sean Kennedy Mizuho Raises Outperform $282.00 $245.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $275.00 $245.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $270.00 $240.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $265.00 $215.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $258.00 $225.00 Ryan Potter Citigroup Raises Neutral $210.00 $207.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $225.00 $225.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $250.00 $237.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPAM Sys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPAM Sys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EPAM Sys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of EPAM Sys's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EPAM Sys analyst ratings.

Delving into EPAM Sys's Background

EPAM Systems is a global IT services firm that offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. EPAM's largest market is North America, which represents approximately 60% of revenue. Offerings span assisting companies with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

Financial Insights: EPAM Sys

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining EPAM Sys's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.34% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: EPAM Sys's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPAM Sys's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EPAM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EPAM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.