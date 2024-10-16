Expert Outlook: EOG Resources Through The Eyes Of 16 Analysts

Ratings for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 6 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $144.69, along with a high estimate of $167.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.5% lower than the prior average price target of $149.94.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of EOG Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $150.00 $157.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $145.00 $145.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $140.00 $150.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $137.00 $144.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $140.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $145.00 $150.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $115.00 $130.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $154.00 $167.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $132.00 $134.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $135.00 $143.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $158.00 $159.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $167.00 $166.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $147.00 $154.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $166.00 $169.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $159.00 $155.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $130.00 $136.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EOG Resources's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EOG Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into EOG Resources's Background

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2023, it reported net proven reserves of 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 985,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 71% oil and natural gas liquids and 29% natural gas.

EOG Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: EOG Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

