Expert Outlook: EOG Resources Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $147.36, a high estimate of $157.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.11% from the previous average price target of $142.92.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of EOG Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $147.00 $147.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $157.00 - Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $151.00 - Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $130.00 $124.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $136.00 $163.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $154.00 $153.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $156.00 $140.00 David Deckelbaum TD Cowen Raises Hold $144.00 $130.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $150.00 $153.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $157.00 $147.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $155.00 $147.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $153.00 $141.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $133.00 $132.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $140.00 $138.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for EOG Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EOG Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know EOG Resources Better

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2023, it reported net proven reserves of 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 985,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 71% oil and natural gas liquids and 29% natural gas.

EOG Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: EOG Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, EOG Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

