Expert Outlook: Envista Holdings Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.9, along with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $17.50. A decline of 22.27% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Envista Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $19.00 $24.00 Nathan Rich Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $17.50 $20.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $23.00 $29.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Envista Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Envista Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Envista Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Envista Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Envista Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Envista Holdings

Envista Holdings Corp is a dental products company. It develops, manufactures, and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments comprising Specialty Products and Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental implant systems, including regenerative solutions, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners, and lab products. The Company's Equipment & Consumables segment manufactures dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems.

Understanding the Numbers: Envista Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Envista Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.57% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Envista Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Envista Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NVST

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NVST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.