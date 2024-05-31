Expert Outlook: Enphase Energy Through The Eyes Of 24 Analysts

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been analyzed by 24 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 6 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 9 6 5 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $126.37, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $45.82. Experiencing a 6.86% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $135.68.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Enphase Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Announces Sell $45.82 - Christine Cho Barclays Announces Overweight $134.00 - Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $147.00 $159.00 Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $133.00 $149.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $140.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $128.00 $141.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $113.00 $118.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $141.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Lowers Hold $111.00 $135.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $111.00 $113.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $130.00 $132.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $134.00 $133.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Buy $147.00 $148.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $92.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $145.00 Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $149.00 $121.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Buy $148.00 $150.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Markus Leistner DZ Bank Announces Hold $116.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $121.00 $126.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Maintains Positive $140.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $113.00 $117.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Enphase Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enphase Energy analyst ratings.

Delving into Enphase Energy's Background

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Enphase Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Enphase Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -63.73% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.11%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.41. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENPH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Craig-Hallum Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ENPH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.