Expert Outlook: Eli Lilly and Co Through The Eyes Of 25 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 25 analysts have shared their insights on Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 18 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 9 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Eli Lilly and Co and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $930.96, accompanied by a high estimate of $1025.00 and a low estimate of $840.00. This current average has increased by 4.14% from the previous average price target of $893.92.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Eli Lilly and Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Kerry Holford Berenberg Raises Buy $1000.00 $850.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1000.00 $900.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $1025.00 $913.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $1023.00 $1023.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $1001.00 $1001.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $1000.00 $892.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $1015.00 $994.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Maintains Buy $1000.00 $1000.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $885.00 $885.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $957.00 $925.00 David Toung Argus Research Raises Buy $840.00 $770.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1001.00 $900.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $900.00 $850.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $885.00 $815.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $892.00 $850.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $885.00 $815.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Eli Lilly and Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly and Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Eli Lilly and Co's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Breaking Down Eli Lilly and Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Eli Lilly and Co's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.98% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eli Lilly and Co's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eli Lilly and Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 19.02%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eli Lilly and Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eli Lilly and Co's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.05. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

