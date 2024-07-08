Expert Outlook: Ecolab Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 6 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ecolab, presenting an average target of $253.92, a high estimate of $283.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $239.42, the current average has increased by 6.06%.

The perception of Ecolab by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $283.00 $233.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $270.00 $269.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 - Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $257.00 $256.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $238.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $234.00 $227.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $225.00 $220.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $233.00 $225.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $243.00 $232.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Buy $260.00 $216.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $256.00 $237.00

All You Need to Know About Ecolab

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is theglobal marketshare leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Financial Milestones: Ecolab's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ecolab displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecolab's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ecolab's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.91% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ecolab's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.99, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

