Expert Outlook: DTE Energy Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DTE Energy, presenting an average target of $118.5, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $111.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.42% from the previous average price target of $118.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DTE Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $123.00 $120.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $111.00 $116.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $125.00 $117.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $119.00 $115.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $120.00 $129.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $113.00 $111.00

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

DTE Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: DTE Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.26%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DTE Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.98. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

