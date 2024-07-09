Expert Outlook: Dominion Energy Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $50.78, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.77% increase from the previous average price target of $47.56.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dominion Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $51.00 $52.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Neutral $54.00 $43.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $52.00 $51.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $51.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $53.00 $47.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Neutral $52.00 $45.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Underperform $43.00 $40.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $49.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Overweight $49.00 $50.00

Discovering Dominion Energy: A Closer Look

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dominion Energy

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Dominion Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.46% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dominion Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dominion Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

