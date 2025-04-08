Expert Outlook: DocGo Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $5.12, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average has decreased by 16.34% from the previous average price target of $6.12.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DocGo by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ryan MacDonald |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $4.00|$4.00 | |David Grossman |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $5.50|$6.50 | |Ryan MacDonald |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $4.00|$7.00 | |Ryan MacDonald |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $7.00|$7.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DocGo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into DocGo's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering DocGo: A Closer Look

DocGo Inc is a provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions. The company uses its care delivery platform to provide mobile health services, virtual care management, and ambulance services. It has three reporting segments: Mobile Health Services, Transportation Services, and Corporate. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Mobile Health Services segment, which includes various healthcare services performed at homes, offices, and other locations and event services such as on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from the United Kingdom.

DocGo: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, DocGo faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -39.35% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DocGo's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DocGo's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DocGo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

