Expert Outlook: Devon Energy Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $47.43, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.21% lower than the prior average price target of $48.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Devon Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $52.00 $50.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $44.00 $42.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $43.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $54.00 $53.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $54.00 $53.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $42.00 $43.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $50.00 $50.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $53.00 $57.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $43.00 $49.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $47.00 $51.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $55.00

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2023, Devon reported net proved reserves of 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 658,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Devon Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Devon Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Devon Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

