Expert Outlook: Dentsply Sirona Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dentsply Sirona, revealing an average target of $22.67, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Highlighting a 19.04% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $28.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Dentsply Sirona among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $20.00 - David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Lowers Hold $20.00 $30.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $20.00 - Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $23.00 $30.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Announces Neutral $21.00 - Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $27.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dentsply Sirona. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dentsply Sirona compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dentsply Sirona's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Dentsply Sirona's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers of dental equipment and supplies. It is a result of a merger of equals in 2016 between Dentsply International (manufactured dental consumables and lab products) and Sirona Dental Systems (manufactured technologically-advanced dental equipment). The firm's wide portfolio consists of dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. It distributes two-thirds of its dental consumables, technology and equipment through third-party distributors and the remaining portfolio is either sold to labs and offices through the firm's salesforce or directly to consumers (such as Byte clear aligner).

Dentsply Sirona's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dentsply Sirona's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.42% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dentsply Sirona's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -51.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dentsply Sirona's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -17.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dentsply Sirona's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.93. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

