Expert Outlook: Delek US Hldgs Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.2, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. A 16.71% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $19.45.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Delek US Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.00 $17.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $14.00 $18.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $11.00 $16.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $14.00 $24.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $13.25 $21.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Outperform $23.00 $24.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $25.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $16.00 $15.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $18.00 $19.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $15.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Delek US Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Delek US Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Delek US Hldgs

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience stores retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. It has two segments: Refining segment and Logistics segment. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Delek US Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Delek US Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -39.79% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Delek US Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -17.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delek US Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -81.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delek US Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, Delek US Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

