Expert Outlook: CytoSorbents Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.2, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.81% from the previous average price target of $7.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of CytoSorbents among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert EF Hutton Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert EF Hutton Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert EF Hutton Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $1.00 $1.00 Jason Kolbert EF Hutton Announces Buy $10.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CytoSorbents. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CytoSorbents compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CytoSorbents's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CytoSorbents's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CytoSorbents analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About CytoSorbents

CytoSorbents Corp specializes in treating life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using proprietary polymer adsorption technology. Its flagship product, CytoSorb, is approved in the EU as an extracorporeal cytokine absorber, aiming to reduce inflammation and prevent multiple organ failure in critical illnesses like sepsis and trauma. Revenue primarily comes from product sales in Germany, with additional income from grant agencies in the United States. The company operates through Direct sales, Distributors/strategic partners, and Government segments. The company's product consists of Cytosorb, ECOS-300CY, VetResQ, HemoDefend, and DrugSorb-ATR.

CytoSorbents: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CytoSorbents showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.53% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CytoSorbents's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -46.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CytoSorbents's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -23.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CytoSorbents's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.6, CytoSorbents faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

