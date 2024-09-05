Expert Outlook: CrowdStrike Holdings Through The Eyes Of 48 Analysts

In the last three months, 48 analysts have published ratings on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 19 25 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 14 15 2 0 0 2M Ago 5 9 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CrowdStrike Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $324.15, accompanied by a high estimate of $400.00 and a low estimate of $265.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.82%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of CrowdStrike Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $327.00 $334.00 Joseph Bonner Argus Research Lowers Buy $325.00 $400.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Buy $339.00 $302.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Lowers Buy $380.00 $400.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $330.00 $340.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $315.00 $290.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $310.00 $290.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $335.00 $345.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $275.00 $380.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $365.00 $450.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $295.00 $285.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $310.00 $330.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $325.00 $330.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $315.00 $335.00 Alex Henderson Needham Lowers Buy $350.00 $375.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $275.00 $350.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $330.00 $350.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $315.00 $381.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $290.00 $410.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $295.00 $400.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $325.00 $360.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $300.00 $345.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $265.00 $300.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $290.00 $380.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $300.00 $400.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $290.00 $310.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $300.00 $400.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $325.00 $350.00 Alex Henderson Needham Lowers Buy $375.00 $425.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $330.00 $400.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $360.00 $396.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Lowers Outperform $315.00 $385.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $345.00 $425.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $350.00 $420.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $325.00 $400.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $335.00 $350.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Lowers Hold $302.00 $388.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $396.00 $422.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $300.00 $393.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $380.00 $420.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CrowdStrike Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CrowdStrike Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know CrowdStrike Holdings Better

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CrowdStrike Holdings

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

