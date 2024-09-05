Expert Outlook: CrowdStrike Holdings Through The Eyes Of 48 Analysts

In the last three months, 48 analysts have published ratings on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|19
|25
|4
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|14
|15
|2
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|5
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analysts have recently evaluated CrowdStrike Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $324.15, accompanied by a high estimate of $400.00 and a low estimate of $265.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.82%.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
The standing of CrowdStrike Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$327.00
|$334.00
|Joseph Bonner
|Argus Research
|Lowers
|Buy
|$325.00
|$400.00
|Stephen Bersey
|HSBC
|Raises
|Buy
|$339.00
|$302.00
|Shaul Eyal
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Buy
|$380.00
|$400.00
|Yi Fu Lee
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$350.00
|$400.00
|Michael Walkley
|Canaccord Genuity
|Lowers
|Buy
|$330.00
|$340.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$290.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$310.00
|$290.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$335.00
|$345.00
|Adam Tindle
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$275.00
|$380.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$365.00
|$450.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$295.00
|$285.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$310.00
|$330.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Lowers
|Buy
|$325.00
|$330.00
|Shrenik Kothari
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$335.00
|Alex Henderson
|Needham
|Lowers
|Buy
|$350.00
|$375.00
|Joel Fishbein
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$325.00
|$325.00
|Brad Zelnick
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Hold
|$275.00
|$350.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Lowers
|Buy
|$330.00
|$350.00
|Yi Fu Lee
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$400.00
|$400.00
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$381.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$290.00
|$410.00
|Gabriela Borges
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$295.00
|$400.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$325.00
|$360.00
|Fatima Boolani
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$300.00
|$345.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$265.00
|$300.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$290.00
|$380.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$300.00
|$400.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$290.00
|$310.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$300.00
|$400.00
|Peter Levine
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$325.00
|$350.00
|Alex Henderson
|Needham
|Lowers
|Buy
|$375.00
|$425.00
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$330.00
|$400.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$360.00
|$396.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$385.00
|Fatima Boolani
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$345.00
|$425.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Lowers
|Buy
|$350.00
|$420.00
|Joel Fishbein
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$325.00
|$400.00
|Shrenik Kothari
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$335.00
|$350.00
|Stephen Bersey
|HSBC
|Lowers
|Hold
|$302.00
|$388.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$396.00
|$422.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$300.00
|$393.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$380.00
|$420.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CrowdStrike Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on CrowdStrike Holdings analyst ratings.
Get to Know CrowdStrike Holdings Better
CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.
Unraveling the Financial Story of CrowdStrike Holdings
Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.
Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.
