Expert Outlook: Cracker Barrel Old Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $43.8, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A 3.1% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $45.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cracker Barrel Old by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Underperform $42.00 $40.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Hold $44.00 $42.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Hold $45.00 $50.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $42.00 $46.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $46.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cracker Barrel Old. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cracker Barrel Old compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cracker Barrel Old's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Cracker Barrel Old Better

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. Its restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. Cracker Barrel's biggest input costs are beef, dairy, fruits and vegetables, pork, and poultry. The company purchases its food products from a few different vendors on a cost-plus basis. All restaurants are located in freestanding buildings and include gift shops, which contribute roughly one fourth of total company revenue. Apparel and accessories are the company's biggest revenue generators in the retail segment of the business.

A Deep Dive into Cracker Barrel Old's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Cracker Barrel Old's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cracker Barrel Old's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cracker Barrel Old's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cracker Barrel Old's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cracker Barrel Old's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.7.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

