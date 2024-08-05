Expert Outlook: CoStar Gr Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $100.2, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. Experiencing a 7.22% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $108.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CoStar Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $108.00 $102.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $90.00 $110.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $100.00 $105.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $96.00 $109.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $93.00 $108.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $107.00 $107.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $111.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $100.00 $109.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $109.00 $109.00

Unveiling the Story Behind CoStar Gr

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

Breaking Down CoStar Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CoStar Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CoStar Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoStar Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, CoStar Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

