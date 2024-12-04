Expert Outlook: Core & Main Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $54.2, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average has decreased by 1.0% from the previous average price target of $54.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Core & Main by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $57.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $60.00 $53.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $52.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $44.00 $52.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $50.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Core & Main. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Core & Main compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Core & Main's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Core & Main's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Core & Main analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialty distributor focusing on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and services. Catering to municipalities, private water companies, and contractors, it serves municipal, non-residential, and residential markets nationwide. Its diverse product line includes pipes, valves, fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products, and meter products. Revenue is primarily generated from pipes, valves, and fittings. The company operates across three construction sectors: municipal, non-residential, and residential, contributing to reliable infrastructure development nationwide.

Core & Main: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Core & Main's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.53% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Core & Main's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Core & Main's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 7.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Core & Main's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Core & Main's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.6.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Underperform Jan 2022 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CNM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.