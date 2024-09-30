Expert Outlook: ConocoPhillips Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ConocoPhillips, presenting an average target of $140.31, a high estimate of $153.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. A 5.44% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $148.38.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ConocoPhillips. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $138.00 $145.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $132.00 $150.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $140.00 $153.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $129.00 $132.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $147.00 $154.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $153.00 $151.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $151.00 $159.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $151.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $145.00 $147.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $147.00 $165.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Outperform $132.00 $147.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $120.00 $135.00

Delving into ConocoPhillips's Background

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ConocoPhillips's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ConocoPhillips's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

