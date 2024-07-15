Expert Outlook: Cohu Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cohu, presenting an average target of $35.2, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average has decreased by 8.33% from the previous average price target of $38.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cohu by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Maintains Neutral $36.00 $36.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $36.00 $40.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $45.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $30.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cohu. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cohu compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cohu's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cohu's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Cohu Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems used by semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The company's products include Semiconductor ATE (Automated Test Equipment), Semiconductor Handlers, Interface Products such as test contactors, probe heads and probe pins, Spares and Kits, Bare Board PCB Test Systems, and services. It has one reportable segment, Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment (Semiconductor Test & Inspection).

Financial Milestones: Cohu's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cohu's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -40.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.6%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

