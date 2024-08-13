Expert Outlook: CMS Energy Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CMS Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $64.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.45% from the previous average price target of $62.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of CMS Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Buy $67.00 $66.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $66.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $61.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $57.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $68.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CMS Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CMS Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CMS Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CMS Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into CMS Energy's Background

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. CMS Enterprises is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

Breaking Down CMS Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CMS Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.34% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CMS Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CMS Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CMS Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.03, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

