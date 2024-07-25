Expert Outlook: CME Gr Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated CME Gr (NASDAQ:CME), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CME Gr, presenting an average target of $216.2, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $187.00. A decline of 5.59% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of CME Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $225.00 $235.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $208.00 $228.00 Richard Repetto Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $235.00 $250.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $226.00 $226.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $187.00 $206.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CME Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CME Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CME Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CME Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CME Gr

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The CME was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its initial public offering. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival, CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX in 2018, it has also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed income trading, and collateral optimization.

CME Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CME Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: CME Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 56.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CME Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CME Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

