Expert Outlook: Clorox Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Clorox (NYSE:CLX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $154.89, a high estimate of $187.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.09% increase from the previous average price target of $146.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Clorox among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $139.00 $137.00 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $139.00 $140.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $137.00 $130.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $174.00 $148.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Raises Buy $187.00 $174.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Raises Neutral $170.00 $165.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $153.00 $153.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Raises Neutral $165.00 $145.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $130.00 $122.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Clorox. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clorox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Clorox's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Clorox's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clorox analyst ratings.

Delving into Clorox's Background

Since its inception more than 100 years ago, Clorox has grown to play in a variety of categories across the consumer products space, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. Just less than 85% of Clorox's sales stem from its home turf.

A Deep Dive into Clorox's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Clorox's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.13% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.62%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clorox's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 51.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clorox's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Clorox's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 48.07. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CLX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Underweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.