Expert Outlook: Chuy's Holdings Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $35.5, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average represents a 6.82% decrease from the previous average price target of $38.10.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Chuy's Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $37.50 $37.50 Nick Setyan Wedbush Lowers Neutral $37.50 $38.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $37.50 $36.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Lowers Hold $24.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Chuy's Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Chuy's Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chuy's Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Chuy's Holdings Better

Chuy's Holdings Inc operates Chuy's, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. It offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company also offers a full-service bar in all of its restaurants providing its customers with a range of beverage offerings.

Financial Milestones: Chuy's Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Chuy's Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chuy's Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chuy's Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.72.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

