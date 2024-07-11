Expert Outlook: Churchill Downs Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $149.67, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $141.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.28% increase from the previous average price target of $146.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Churchill Downs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $160.00 $153.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $140.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $153.00 $150.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Buy $143.00 $142.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $141.00 $137.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Churchill Downs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Churchill Downs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Churchill Downs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Churchill Downs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Churchill Downs analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Inc is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing. The TwinSpires segment includes the revenue and expenses for online horse racing and the online and retail sports betting and iGaming wagering business. The Gaming segment includes revenue and expenses for the casino properties and associated racetracks that support the casino license. The Gaming segment generates revenue and expenses from slot machines, table games, video lottery terminals, video poker, HRMs, ancillary food and beverage services, hotel services, commission on pari-mutuel wagering, and racing events.

Churchill Downs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Churchill Downs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Churchill Downs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Churchill Downs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Churchill Downs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Churchill Downs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.96, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CHDN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Berenberg Initiates Coverage On Buy Oct 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CHDN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.