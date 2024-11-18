Expert Outlook: Chord Energy Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $189.45, a high estimate of $212.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. A 6.88% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $203.44.

The perception of Chord Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $212.00 $211.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $180.00 $185.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Announces Buy $168.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $211.00 $206.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $175.00 $205.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $185.00 $200.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $223.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Announces Hold $160.00 - Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $208.00 $201.00

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Chord Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Chord Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.12% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.48%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Chord Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

