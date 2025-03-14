Expert Outlook: Century Casinos Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $4.5, along with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average has decreased by 10.0% from the previous average price target of $5.00.

The perception of Century Casinos by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $4.00 $5.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $5.00 $5.00

Century Casinos Inc is a casino entertainment company that develops and operates gaming establishments as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing (including off-track betting), and entertainment facilities in North America. The company has three reportable segments based on the geographical locations in which its casinos operate; United States; Century Casino & Hotel-Central City, and Century Casino & Hotel-Cripple Creek in Colorado, Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in West Virginia, and Century Casino Caruthersville, and Century Casino Cape Girardeau in Missouri, Canada; Century Casino & Hotel, Century Casino St. Albert, Century Mile Racetrack in Edmonton and Casino Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, and Poland; Casinos Poland.

A Deep Dive into Century Casinos's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Century Casinos faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.4% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Century Casinos's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Century Casinos's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Century Casinos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Century Casinos's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 17.96, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

