Expert Outlook: Carrier Global Through The Eyes Of 16 Analysts

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Carrier Global and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $79.06, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.06% from the previous average price target of $69.93.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Carrier Global is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $90.00 $80.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $78.00 $65.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $75.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $83.00 $48.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $73.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $81.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $88.00 $74.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $80.00 $72.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $75.00 - Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $66.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $79.00 $72.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $74.00 $70.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $72.00 $55.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $70.00 $71.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $72.00 $72.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $74.00 $75.00

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (HVAC segment sales mix is 60% commercial and 40% residential). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products. In April 2023, Carrier announced that it plans to divest its fire and security and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm also acquired Germany-based Viessmann for approximately $13 billion.

Carrier Global's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Carrier Global's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 18.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0, Carrier Global adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

