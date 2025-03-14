Expert Outlook: CareTrust REIT Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 0 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CareTrust REIT, revealing an average target of $28.75, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has decreased by 12.21% from the previous average price target of $32.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CareTrust REIT by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Underperform $26.00 $26.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $31.00 $34.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $37.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Lowers Underperform $26.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CareTrust REIT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CareTrust REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CareTrust REIT's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded REIT engaged in the ownership, acquisition, financing, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. The company has one reportable segment consisting of investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. It generates revenues by leasing healthcare-related properties to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements, under which the tenant is solely responsible for the costs related to the property.

CareTrust REIT's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CareTrust REIT's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.32% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CareTrust REIT's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 83.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CareTrust REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CareTrust REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, CareTrust REIT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

