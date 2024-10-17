Expert Outlook: Capri Holdings Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Capri Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $41.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average represents a 1.8% decrease from the previous average price target of $41.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Capri Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $42.00 $42.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Maintains Neutral $41.00 $41.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $43.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $39.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Capri Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Capri Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Capri Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Capri Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Capri Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Capri Holdings's Background

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

A Deep Dive into Capri Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Capri Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.18% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Capri Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capri Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capri Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Capri Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CPRI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CPRI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.