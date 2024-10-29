Expert Outlook: Calix Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Calix (NYSE:CALX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Calix, presenting an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Calix's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Calix. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Calix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Calix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Calix's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Calix analyst ratings.

Discovering Calix: A Closer Look

Calix Inc develops, market and sell Calix cloud, systems and software platforms to enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. The Company's revenue is principally derived in the United States and it also has its presence in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and other markets.

Financial Insights: Calix

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Calix's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.09% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Calix's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -4.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Calix's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Calix's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Calix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CALX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Craig-Hallum Upgrades Hold Buy Oct 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CALX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.