Expert Outlook: Caesars Entertainment Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Caesars Entertainment, presenting an average target of $57.0, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has decreased by 9.05% from the previous average price target of $62.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Caesars Entertainment by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $62.00 $65.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $55.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $60.00 $62.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $67.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $54.00 $67.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $58.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $62.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $63.00 $65.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $62.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Caesars Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Caesars Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Caesars Entertainment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Caesars Entertainment's Background

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (49% of 2023 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (48%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced marginal EBITDA in 2023. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Caesars Entertainment: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Caesars Entertainment faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.11% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.76%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Caesars Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

