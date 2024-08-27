Expert Outlook: BXP Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for BXP (NYSE:BXP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BXP, presenting an average target of $70.4, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.23% increase from the previous average price target of $68.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BXP. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $77.00 $67.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $76.00 $74.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $70.00 $63.00 Ronald Josey Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $62.00 $62.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $67.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BXP. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BXP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for BXP's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BXP's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering BXP: A Closer Look

BXP Inc. owns over 180 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

Understanding the Numbers: BXP's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: BXP's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BXP's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BXP's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BXP's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

