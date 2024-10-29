Expert Outlook: Boot Barn Holdings Through The Eyes Of 18 Analysts

18 analysts have shared their evaluations of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 4 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $164.06, along with a high estimate of $192.00 and a low estimate of $127.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.13% from the previous average price target of $151.72.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Boot Barn Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Buy $178.00 $194.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $181.00 $160.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $192.00 $192.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $160.00 $162.00 Sam Poser Williams Trading Maintains Buy $173.00 $173.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $185.00 $165.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Hold $162.00 $154.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $165.00 $127.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $179.00 $147.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Raises Buy $192.00 $140.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $167.00 $140.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $160.00 $146.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $127.00 $125.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $147.00 $144.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $140.00 $132.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boot Barn Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Boot Barn Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boot Barn Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Boot Barn Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Financial Insights: Boot Barn Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boot Barn Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.34% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boot Barn Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Boot Barn Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

