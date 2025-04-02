Expert Outlook: Block Through The Eyes Of 20 Analysts

20 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Block (NYSE:XYZ) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $95.5, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Highlighting a 7.52% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $103.26.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Block by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $74.00 $94.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $80.00 $87.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $85.00 $115.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Lowers Buy $90.00 $108.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Jeff Cantwell Seaport Global Lowers Buy $101.00 $113.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $85.00 $101.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $97.00 $112.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $89.00 $100.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $100.00 $120.00 Rayna Kumar UBS Lowers Buy $97.00 $98.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $94.00 $109.00 John Davis Raymond James Lowers Outperform $103.00 $115.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $87.00 $100.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $85.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $108.00 $90.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $100.00 $105.00 John Davis Raymond James Announces Outperform $115.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Block. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Block. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Block compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Block compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Block's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Block's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Block analyst ratings.

Delving into Block's Background

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Key Indicators: Block's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Block's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Block's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Block's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Block's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for XYZ

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Mar 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for XYZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.