Expert Outlook: Block Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Block (NYSE:SQ), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $87.0, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.34%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Block by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar UBS Lowers Buy $92.00 $100.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $80.00 $105.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $88.00 $88.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $95.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $93.00 $92.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $99.00 $99.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $55.00 $60.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $98.00 $90.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $74.00 $82.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $100.00 $100.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $80.00 -

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2023, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

Block: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Block showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.21% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.17%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Block's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Block's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Block's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

