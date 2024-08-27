Expert Outlook: Blackstone Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $139.89, a high estimate of $164.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.48% increase from the previous average price target of $132.62.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Blackstone. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $134.00 - Brian Brungardt Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $146.00 $145.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $164.00 $144.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $141.00 $126.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $120.00 $114.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $149.00 $134.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $126.00 $125.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $134.00 $143.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Blackstone's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Blackstone's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Blackstone's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Blackstone's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.92% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, Blackstone faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

