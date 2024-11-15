Expert Outlook: BlackLine Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BlackLine and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $62.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Marking an increase of 14.32%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $54.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of BlackLine among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $80.00 $70.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Hold $60.00 $55.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $60.00 $51.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $45.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Underweight $50.00 $47.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $60.00

Discovering BlackLine: A Closer Look

BlackLine Inc is engaged in providing financial accounting close solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS). The Company's solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial close process including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and certain types of data matching capabilities. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned in the United States.

BlackLine: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: BlackLine's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BlackLine's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackLine's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.49, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

