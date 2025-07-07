Expert Outlook: BKV Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on BKV (NYSE:BKV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.25, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Marking an increase of 5.61%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $26.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BKV. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $30.00 $29.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $26.00 $20.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $28.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BKV. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BKV. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BKV compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BKV compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BKV's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of BKV's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know BKV Better

BKV Corp is a growth-driven energy company. Its core business is production of natural gas from its owned and operated upstream businesses. It operates in four business lines: natural gas production, natural gas gathering, processing and transportation (natural gas midstream business), power generation and carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS).

BKV: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BKV's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 48.57% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.55%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BKV's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BKV's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

