Expert Outlook: Birkenstock Holding Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $67.0, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A decline of 4.29% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Birkenstock Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Anna Andreeva |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $60.00|$70.00 | |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $62.00|$70.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $70.00|$70.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $70.00|$70.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $70.00|$70.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $70.00|$70.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Birkenstock Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Birkenstock Holding PLC is a company that manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals, closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for everyday, leisure, and work. It sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) which comprises sales made to established third-party store networks, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) which comprises sales made on globally owned online stores through the Birkenstock.com domain and sales made in Birkenstock retail stores. The company's reportable segments are based on its regional hubs and include: the Americas which is also its key revenue-generating segment; Europe; and Australia, Japan, India, China, and the United Arab Emirates (APMA).

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Birkenstock Holding's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.41% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Birkenstock Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Birkenstock Holding's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Birkenstock Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

