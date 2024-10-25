Expert Outlook: Bilibili Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bilibili and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.3, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.50 and a low estimate of $13.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $15.75, the current average has increased by 16.19%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Bilibili among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $22.50 $19.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Robin Zhu Bernstein Raises Market Perform $13.00 $12.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $19.00 $14.00 Jialong Shi Nomura Announces Buy $18.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bilibili. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bilibili compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bilibili's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bilibili's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bilibili analyst ratings.

Discovering Bilibili: A Closer Look

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

Bilibili's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bilibili's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.52% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bilibili's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bilibili's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bilibili's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Bilibili's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BILI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Benchmark Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for BILI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.