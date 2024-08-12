Expert Outlook: Beauty Health Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $1.44, a high estimate of $2.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. Experiencing a 42.4% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $2.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Beauty Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $1.25 $2.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $1.00 $1.50 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $2.00 $4.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $1.50 $2.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Beauty Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Beauty Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Beauty Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Beauty Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Beauty Health's Background

The Beauty Health Co is a category-creating beauty health company that along with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells esthetic technologies and products. The company's brand portfolio includes Hydrafacial, SkinStylus, and Keravive, offering Syndeo device, SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, Keravive Peptide Solution and other products.

Beauty Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Beauty Health's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.88%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beauty Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beauty Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Beauty Health's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.2, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

