Expert Outlook: Axsome Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 16 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Axsome Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $182.31, a high estimate of $216.00, and a low estimate of $153.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.66% from the previous average price target of $174.20.

The standing of Axsome Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Cerena Chen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $162.00 $160.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $193.00 $190.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Announces Buy $200.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $153.00 $153.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $216.00 $212.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $153.00 $153.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $160.00 $132.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $190.00 $125.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $212.00 $195.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $153.00 $153.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axsome Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Axsome Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products includes AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

Understanding the Numbers: Axsome Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Axsome Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 61.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -48.91%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axsome Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -107.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axsome Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Axsome Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

