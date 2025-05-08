Expert Outlook: AvidXchange Holdings Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 11 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 7 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $8.81, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.22%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of AvidXchange Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $10.00 $8.00 David Koning Baird Maintains Neutral $10.00 $10.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $10.00 $8.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $9.00 $8.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $13.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $8.00 $10.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $7.00 $9.50 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $7.50 $11.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $12.00 $14.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $11.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $11.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AvidXchange Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AvidXchange Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AvidXchange Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AvidXchange Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AvidXchange Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AvidXchange Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into AvidXchange Holdings's Background

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of AP automation software and payment solutions for middle-market businesses and their suppliers. It generates the majority of its sales from Payment revenue followed by Software revenue and Services revenue. The company generates revenue in the United States.

AvidXchange Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AvidXchange Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AvidXchange Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvidXchange Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvidXchange Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

