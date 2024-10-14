Expert Outlook: AvidXchange Holdings Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 7 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 5 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.23, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 22.79% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $13.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of AvidXchange Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $7.00 $9.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Neutral $8.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $14.00 Josh Beck Keybanc Lowers Overweight $12.00 $15.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $9.00 $11.50 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $13.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $12.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $13.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $13.50 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $14.00 $16.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $10.00 $15.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AvidXchange Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AvidXchange Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AvidXchange Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind AvidXchange Holdings

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of AP automation software and payment solutions for middle-market businesses and their suppliers. It generates the majority of its sales from Payment revenue followed by Software revenue and Services revenue. The company generates revenue in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AvidXchange Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AvidXchange Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.33% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: AvidXchange Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvidXchange Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvidXchange Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AvidXchange Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

