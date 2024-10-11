Expert Outlook: Atmus Filtration Techs Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Atmus Filtration Techs (NYSE:ATMU) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $40.5, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a 9.46% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Atmus Filtration Techs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $47.00 $39.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $36.00 Robert Mason Baird Raises Outperform $37.00 $36.00 Robert Mason Baird Lowers Outperform $36.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Atmus Filtration Techs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atmus Filtration Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Atmus Filtration Techs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Atmus Filtration Techs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Atmus Filtration Techs

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc manufactures filtration products for on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It designs and manufactures advanced filtration products, principally under the Fleetguard brand, that enable lower emissions and provide asset protection. It designs, manufactures, and sells filters, coolants, and chemical products. Atmus offers products for first-fit and aftermarket applications including air filters, fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube filters, hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Atmus Filtration Techs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Atmus Filtration Techs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.59% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Atmus Filtration Techs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmus Filtration Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 37.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Atmus Filtration Techs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

