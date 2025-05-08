Expert Outlook: Atlas Energy Solutions Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.62, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 14.58% lower than the prior average price target of $24.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Atlas Energy Solutions by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $17.00 $22.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $21.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.00 $22.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $22.00 - Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $23.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $28.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Atlas Energy Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Atlas Energy Solutions compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Atlas Energy Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Atlas Energy Solutions's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Atlas Energy Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Atlas Energy Solutions: A Closer Look

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Financial Milestones: Atlas Energy Solutions's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Atlas Energy Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 54.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.41%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Atlas Energy Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

